Premium CBD Vet Oil. Premium Veterinary CBD Oil for Pets, 25 ml CBD:THC 11:1
About this product
100% Organic Veterinary CBD Oil for Pets, manufactures with organic cannabis flowers and extra virgen olive oil, to help you four legged ones, when arthritis, Artrosis, Epilepsy or seizures happen. Also it helps to relieve pain when caused by age, without affecting liver or kidneys. It does not cause Psychoactive effects, nor dependency or addiction.
About this strain
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Amnesia is typically a sativa-dominant cannabis strain with some variation between breeders. Skunk, Cinderella 99, and Jack Herer are some of Amnesia’s genetic forerunners, passing on uplifting, creative, and euphoric effects ideal for treating mood disorders. Growers should expect a 9-10 week flowering period with moderate yields. This strain normally has a high THC and low CBD profile and produces intense psychotropic effects that new consumers should be wary of.