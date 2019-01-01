About this product
Essential Medicinal CBD Oil, manufactured with 100% organic products, to serve as complement of medical treatments and nutritional supplement. It can be used to relieve pain and symptoms caused by several illnesses as Cancer, Parkinson´s, Alzheimer, Epilepsy, Arthritis, Artrosis, Tourette disorder, Seizures, Vertigo, Migraine, Chronic pain and many others. Oral Use. Sublingual dosing. Does not cause psychoactive effects nor dependency.
About this strain
Amnesia
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Amnesia is typically a sativa-dominant cannabis strain with some variation between breeders. Skunk, Cinderella 99, and Jack Herer are some of Amnesia’s genetic forerunners, passing on uplifting, creative, and euphoric effects ideal for treating mood disorders. Growers should expect a 9-10 week flowering period with moderate yields. This strain normally has a high THC and low CBD profile and produces intense psychotropic effects that new consumers should be wary of.