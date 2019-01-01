About this product
Cannabis Sativa medicinal pure extract, used for the treatment of pain, stress and chronic diseases like Cancer, Alzheimer, Parkinson's, Osteoarthritis, Epilepsy and many others. 100% natural, manufactured with plants from 100% organic crops. It can produce euphoria and psychoactive effects if ingested orally. Oral and/or anal use. Dosage: If orally, take one drop under the tongue at the start of the day. Repeat every six hours. Increase dosage if needed. Do not expose to sunlight and/or ultraviolet rays. Keep in a dry and cool place. Keep out of reach of children. If you have an allergic reaction discontinue use immediately. It has no known contraindications to date. Please consult your physician.
About this strain
Amnesia
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Amnesia is typically a sativa-dominant cannabis strain with some variation between breeders. Skunk, Cinderella 99, and Jack Herer are some of Amnesia’s genetic forerunners, passing on uplifting, creative, and euphoric effects ideal for treating mood disorders. Growers should expect a 9-10 week flowering period with moderate yields. This strain normally has a high THC and low CBD profile and produces intense psychotropic effects that new consumers should be wary of.