 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Banana Kush

Banana Kush

by Cake Cannabis

Write a review
Cake Cannabis Cannabis Flower Banana Kush
Cake Cannabis Cannabis Flower Banana Kush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Cake Cannabis Great Quality Indoor Grown Flower. Banana Kush is a hybrid strain attained by crossing Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. The result is a strain that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice to helps stimulate your creative juices. Classification: Hybrid Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g and 28g units.

About this brand

Cake Cannabis Logo
Cake Cannabis is a celebration of Washington grown cannabis. Our team is sourcing from the highest quality farms in the state, serving you pheno-hunted designer strains and well established industrial staples. Our hope is for you to party with Cake and enjoy the highest quality cannabis experience available at an affordable price. From the team that brought you the beloved Freddy’s Fuego, spark joy with Cake Cannabis today.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review