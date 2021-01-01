 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Do-Si-Dos 1g Pre-Roll

Do-Si-Dos 1g Pre-Roll

by Cake Cannabis

Write a review
Cake Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Do-Si-Dos 1g Pre-Roll

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Cake Cannabis Handcrafted Great Quality Full Flower Pre-Roll. Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Classification: Hybrid Available in 1g Pre-roll units only.

About this brand

Cake Cannabis Logo
Cake Cannabis is a celebration of Washington grown cannabis. Our team is sourcing from the highest quality farms in the state, serving you pheno-hunted designer strains and well established industrial staples. Our hope is for you to party with Cake and enjoy the highest quality cannabis experience available at an affordable price. From the team that brought you the beloved Freddy’s Fuego, spark joy with Cake Cannabis today.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review