Dosimintz

by Cake Cannabis

Cake Cannabis Great Quality Indoor Grown Flower. Dosimintz is a cross between Dosido and Thin Mints Cookies. This strain is powerful in which it includes both mental and physical effects, including a calming body buzz with strong hunger and sleepiness, together with a cerebral creative boost, mental relief and psychoactive sensations. Classification: Hybrid Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g and 28g units.

Cake Cannabis is a celebration of Washington grown cannabis. Our team is sourcing from the highest quality farms in the state, serving you pheno-hunted designer strains and well established industrial staples. Our hope is for you to party with Cake and enjoy the highest quality cannabis experience available at an affordable price. From the team that brought you the beloved Freddy’s Fuego, spark joy with Cake Cannabis today.

