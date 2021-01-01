Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 37.8 miles away
Cake Cannabis Great Quality Indoor Grown Flower. Created by Archive Seed Bank, Duct Tape is a cross between Original Glue (Original Glue) and Do-Si-Dos. The result has even more frost, flavor, and potency than its trichome-drenched parents. With the gassy, piney, and chocolate aromas of Original Glue (GG#4) and the incense and hash notes of Do-Si-Dos, Duct Tape has a big flavor and smell. The high produces full body and mind effects, making this a perfect strain for anyone seeking relaxation. Classification: Hybrid Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g and 28g units.
Be the first to review this product.