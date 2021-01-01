 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Duct Tape 1g Pre-Roll

Duct Tape 1g Pre-Roll

by Cake Cannabis

Write a review
Cake Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Duct Tape 1g Pre-Roll

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Cake Cannabis Handcrafted Great Quality Full Flower Pre-Roll. Created by Archive Seed Bank, Duct Tape is a cross between Original Glue (Original Glue) and Do-Si-Dos. The result has even more frost, flavor, and potency than its trichome-drenched parents. With the gassy, piney, and chocolate aromas of Original Glue (GG#4) and the incense and hash notes of Do-Si-Dos, Duct Tape has a big flavor and smell. The high produces full body and mind effects, making this a perfect strain for anyone seeking relaxation. Classification: Hybrid Available in 1g Pre-roll units only.

About this brand

Cake Cannabis Logo
Cake Cannabis is a celebration of Washington grown cannabis. Our team is sourcing from the highest quality farms in the state, serving you pheno-hunted designer strains and well established industrial staples. Our hope is for you to party with Cake and enjoy the highest quality cannabis experience available at an affordable price. From the team that brought you the beloved Freddy’s Fuego, spark joy with Cake Cannabis today.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review