Sour Diesel Pre-Roll
by SunMed Growers
1 gram
$14.00
Pickup 73.2 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Cake Cannabis Handcrafted Great Quality Full Flower Pre-Roll. Created by Archive Seed Bank, Duct Tape is a cross between Original Glue (Original Glue) and Do-Si-Dos. The result has even more frost, flavor, and potency than its trichome-drenched parents. With the gassy, piney, and chocolate aromas of Original Glue (GG#4) and the incense and hash notes of Do-Si-Dos, Duct Tape has a big flavor and smell. The high produces full body and mind effects, making this a perfect strain for anyone seeking relaxation. Classification: Hybrid Available in 1g Pre-roll units only.
Be the first to review this product.