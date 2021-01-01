 Loading…

Zkittles

by Cake Cannabis

Zkittles
About this product

Cake Cannabis Great Quality Indoor Grown Flower. Zkittles is an indica dominant hybrid strain attained by crossing Grape Ape and Grapefruit. Zkittlez has a super fruity aroma with a slight herbal undertone. The flavor is even better with a sweet berry taste that has a crisp tropical citrus aftertaste that lingers on. Skittles is just as enticing as its taste. It starts with an uplifting head buzz that leaves you euphoric and creative inspired. Classification: Hybrid Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g and 28g units.

Cake Cannabis is a celebration of Washington grown cannabis. Our team is sourcing from the highest quality farms in the state, serving you pheno-hunted designer strains and well established industrial staples. Our hope is for you to party with Cake and enjoy the highest quality cannabis experience available at an affordable price. From the team that brought you the beloved Freddy's Fuego, spark joy with Cake Cannabis today.

