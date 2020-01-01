Rosemary Peppermint CBD Sugar Scrub 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This genetic holds true to its Kush lineage, hitting you on the nose with hints of wood and citrus, with a nutmeg aftertaste. Fans of OG genetics will not be disappointed. Best for a relaxing and mellow mood, Bubba Kush is one of our go-to strains to unwind.
Be the first to review this product.