This sativa-dominant hybrid strain is famed for its fabulous forest scent. The most pronounced flavor you’ll detect as you’re sniffing a bunch of Hawaiian Haze flowers is pine. When users smoke Hawaiian Haze, they often taste an intriguing mix of tropical flavors, citrus fruits, and “earthy” tones. Interestingly, some of the same terpenes found in Hawaiian Haze are also in mangoes, lemons, and pine leaves.