Hawaiian Haze CBD

by Cali Blendz

About this product

This sativa-dominant hybrid strain is famed for its fabulous forest scent. The most pronounced flavor you’ll detect as you’re sniffing a bunch of Hawaiian Haze flowers is pine. When users smoke Hawaiian Haze, they often taste an intriguing mix of tropical flavors, citrus fruits, and “earthy” tones. Interestingly, some of the same terpenes found in Hawaiian Haze are also in mangoes, lemons, and pine leaves.

About this brand

Cali Blendz Logo
The world's best CBD flower delivered straight to your door. Our top shelf cultivars are sustainably grown and become ultra premium, organic products.