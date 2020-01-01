About this product

Our Sour Diesel hemp flower is grown indoors to nurture its dense green buds with potent, slightly skunky, diesel-like aroma. The flavor is a mix of bitter gassiness with sour citrus. The iconic Sour Diesel CBD hemp flower is a hybrid of Chemdawg 91 and Super Skunk. These premium genetics give Sour Diesel distinct flavors, aromas, and effects. The Sour Diesel hemp strain itself has been used to breed many other hemp strains.