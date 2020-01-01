 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Sour Diesel CBD

Sour Diesel CBD

by Cali Blendz

About this product

Our Sour Diesel hemp flower is grown indoors to nurture its dense green buds with potent, slightly skunky, diesel-like aroma. The flavor is a mix of bitter gassiness with sour citrus. The iconic Sour Diesel CBD hemp flower is a hybrid of Chemdawg 91 and Super Skunk. These premium genetics give Sour Diesel distinct flavors, aromas, and effects. The Sour Diesel hemp strain itself has been used to breed many other hemp strains.

About this brand

The world's best CBD flower delivered straight to your door. Our top shelf cultivars are sustainably grown and become ultra premium, organic products.