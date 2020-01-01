Rosemary Peppermint CBD Sugar Scrub 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The flowers of this hemp strain are deep purples and dark greens. Sweet and fruity grape, citrus fills out the taste profile of the T2 Trump hemp strain. Its flavor profile consists of both woody and fruity terpenes that provides a clear-headed, stimulating experience.
Be the first to review this product.