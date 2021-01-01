 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Cali Gas Pack Pre-Rolls

Cali Gas Pack Pre-Rolls

by Cali Gas Pack

Write a review
Cali Gas Pack Cannabis Pre-rolls Cali Gas Pack Pre-Rolls
Cali Gas Pack Cannabis Pre-rolls Cali Gas Pack Pre-Rolls

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Using flowers sun-grown by Humboldt County’s revered legacy farmers, Cali Gas Pack prerolls are your chance to taste what makes Humboldt weed so desired. Beyond the clean water, fresh air, and perfect cannabis climate, our pre-rolls let you bring these huge gassy strains with you wherever you go.

About this brand

Cali Gas Pack Logo
Cali Gas Pack is a cannabis flower brand located in Humboldt County. We focus on providing only gassy strains in our 1/2 ounce packs. Every Pack comes with a free, recyclable rolling tray to help with the ease of rolling up.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review