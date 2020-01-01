 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Humboldt OG Lil Blunt 2g

by Cali Gas Pack

Cali Gas Pack Cannabis Pre-rolls Humboldt OG Lil Blunt 2g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Humboldt

Humboldt

The genetics of the Humboldt strain are something of a mystery, but it’s believed to be an Afghani strain that was cultivated in the Humboldt County area of California in the 1970s and later gained popularity in Europe in the 1990s. These plants are fast, tall growers that need lots of attention. Given proper care, they grow well indoors and out, flower in 8 weeks, and have above average yields. Humboldt’s aroma is floral and sweet and its high is uplifting and upbeat, bringing to mind the qualities of a Haze strain. It’s a good choice if you want to stay clear-headed.

About this brand

Cali Gas Pack Logo
Cali Gas Pack is a cannabis flower brand located in Humboldt County. We focus on providing only gassy strains in our 1/2 ounce packs. Every Pack comes with a free, recyclable rolling tray to help with the ease of rolling up.