The genetics of the Humboldt strain are something of a mystery, but it’s believed to be an Afghani strain that was cultivated in the Humboldt County area of California in the 1970s and later gained popularity in Europe in the 1990s. These plants are fast, tall growers that need lots of attention. Given proper care, they grow well indoors and out, flower in 8 weeks, and have above average yields. Humboldt’s aroma is floral and sweet and its high is uplifting and upbeat, bringing to mind the qualities of a Haze strain. It’s a good choice if you want to stay clear-headed.