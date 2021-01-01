 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Diamond Dust Infused Rosette | Durban Poison | 1gram |
Sativa

Diamond Dust Infused Rosette | Durban Poison | 1gram |

by CaliGreenGold

Write a review
CaliGreenGold Cannabis Pre-rolls Diamond Dust Infused Rosette | Durban Poison | 1gram |

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Diamond Dust Infused Rosette | Durban Poison | 1gram | by CaliGreenGold

About this brand

CaliGreenGold Logo
Our products feature the finest flower hand wrapped in Rose Petals, Goji Berry, Smokable $100 USD Currency, and Hemp. We produce Pre-Rolls, Blunts, & Cannagars in a wide variety of strains from classics to exotics; infused with our Live Resin, THCa Diamonds & Crumble.

About this strain

Durban Poison

Durban Poison
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review