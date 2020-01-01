 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hawaiian Punch Pre-Roll 1g

by Cali Green Gold

About this product

About this strain

Hawaiian Punch

Hawaiian Punch

Originating in Hawaii, Hawaiian Punch delivers a "punch" not unlike the most righteous wave in Hawaii. This strain is extremely potent, yet delivers an aloha feeling to your mind and body, much like an ocean breeze. Hawaiian Punch is one that will gradually sneak up on you, especially the first time. 

Flowering time is 55-60 days, and a THC content up to 21%.

About this brand

