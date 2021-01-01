 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Infused Pre-Roll | Apple Fritter | 1gram | 33.24% THC
Hybrid

Infused Pre-Roll | Apple Fritter | 1gram | 33.24% THC

by CaliGreenGold

Write a review
CaliGreenGold Cannabis Pre-rolls Infused Pre-Roll | Apple Fritter | 1gram | 33.24% THC

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Infused Pre-Roll | Apple Fritter | 1gram | 33.24% THC by CaliGreenGold

About this brand

CaliGreenGold Logo
Our products feature the finest flower hand wrapped in Rose Petals, Goji Berry, Smokable $100 USD Currency, and Hemp. We produce Pre-Rolls, Blunts, & Cannagars in a wide variety of strains from classics to exotics; infused with our Live Resin, THCa Diamonds & Crumble.

About this strain

Apple Fritter

Apple Fritter
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Apple Fritter, a true hybrid strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, Apple Fritter is a strain with secret origins. Those who enjoy Apple Fritter say this strain allows you to enjoy an evening without losing your cool. Apple Fritter has a flavor and and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review