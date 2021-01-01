 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Infused Pre-Roll | Sundae Driver | 1gram | 38.6% THC
Hybrid

Infused Pre-Roll | Sundae Driver | 1gram | 38.6% THC

by CaliGreenGold

Write a review
CaliGreenGold Cannabis Pre-rolls Infused Pre-Roll | Sundae Driver | 1gram | 38.6% THC

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Infused Pre-Roll | Sundae Driver | 1gram | 38.6% THC by CaliGreenGold

About this brand

CaliGreenGold Logo
Our products feature the finest flower hand wrapped in Rose Petals, Goji Berry, Smokable $100 USD Currency, and Hemp. We produce Pre-Rolls, Blunts, & Cannagars in a wide variety of strains from classics to exotics; infused with our Live Resin, THCa Diamonds & Crumble.

About this strain

Sundae Driver

Sundae Driver
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Sundae Driver, also known as "Sunday Driver," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The effects of this strain will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review