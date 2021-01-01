 Loading…

Indica

Garanimal

by Cali Kosher Cannabis

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Granimals

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Granimals, also known as "Garanimals," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Grape Pie with Animal Cookies. This strain produces calming and euphoric effects accompanied by a tingly, full-body high. Granimals is ideal for winding down in the evening after a long day at work. This strain features an aroma that is doughy and spicy. Growers say Granimals is camouflaged with purple and green while dense trichomes provide a silver glow to the plant. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety.

0 customer reviews

