 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Lemon Bean
Sativa

Lemon Bean

by Cali Kosher Cannabis

Write a review
Cali Kosher Cannabis Cannabis Flower Lemon Bean

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

BRIAN

About this brand

Cali Kosher Cannabis Logo

About this strain

Lemon Bean

Lemon Bean
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Lemon Bean is a sativa marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Lemon Bean - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review