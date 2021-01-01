 Loading…

Indica

Papaya Pre-Roll 1g

by Cali Kosher Cannabis

Cali Kosher Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Papaya Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Papaya Pre-Roll 1g by Cali Kosher Cannabis

About this brand

About this strain

Papaya

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.

