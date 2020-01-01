 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Amnesia OG

Amnesia OG

by Cali Kush Farms

Write a review
Cali Kush Farms Cannabis Flower Amnesia OG

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Amnesia OG

Amnesia OG

Amnesia OG from Karma Genetics combines two of their famous strains, Amnesia and Biker Kush, to produce this sativa-dominant heavy-hitter. Amnesia has won numerous awards and by crossing it with Biker Kush, it creates heavier, full-body effects that pair well with the potent cerebral effects of Amnesia. The flavor profile is both soft and sweet with bubble gum and fruity notes in addition to a spicy, peppery incense flavor. Originally named “Where’s My Bike,” this strain is for experienced consumers looking for a fully encompassing high. 

About this brand

Cali Kush Farms Logo