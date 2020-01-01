 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Headbanger

Headbanger

by Cali Kush Farms

Write a review
Cali Kush Farms Cannabis Flower Headbanger

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Headbanger is a hybrid crossed from Biker Kush and sativa favorite Sour Diesel. It was created by Karma Genetics, the same breeders responsible for award-winning strains like Dominator and Happy Kush. So named for its genetic similarity to the legendary strain Headband, Headbanger offers users a strong, clearheaded high and a robust OG flavor.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Headbanger

Headbanger

Headbanger, a winner of the 2013 Amsterdam Cannabis Cup, is a sativa dominant hybrid cross between Sour Diesel and Biker Kush. This strain inherits a dense, conic bud structure from its Kush forefathers, as well as the sour aroma and head-focused effects of its Sour Diesel mother plant. Bred by Karma Genetics, Headbanger’s 10 to 12 week flowering period requires patience but promises high yields. Its uplifting and euphoric qualities make Headbanger a potent medicine for mood disorders, particularly depression.

About this brand

Cali Kush Farms Logo