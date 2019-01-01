 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. 5:1 High CBD Tincture 15mL

5:1 High CBD Tincture 15mL

by Calibueno

Write a review
Calibueno Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual 5:1 High CBD Tincture 15mL

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

5:1 High CBD Tincture 15mL by Calibueno

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Calibueno Logo
Claudia’s passion for health and healing led her to open Calibueno. Her experience on the Osteopathic Medical Board of California, and as a community activist, inform the business practices at Calibueno an Oakland Equity Program Cannabis Company. Consumer safety and equity is of the utmost importance at Calibueno. We are making quality cannabis accessible to our diverse communities to heal our collective body and spirit.