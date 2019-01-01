About this product
Alpine Blue by Calibueno
About this strain
Alpine Blue
Alpine Blue is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid that combines Blue Mystic and Power Plant, who pass on uplifting, euphoric effects alongside a complex aroma of blueberry and woody pine. While some phenotypes tend toward the indica side of the spectrum, even its common sativa expression induces calming full-body effects. Patients typically look to Alpine Blue for daytime relief of anxiety and mood disorders, gastrointestinal pain, and inflammation.