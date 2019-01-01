About this product
Cherry Pie by Calibueno
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Cherry Pie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.
About this brand
Calibueno
Claudia’s passion for health and healing led her to open Calibueno. Her experience on the Osteopathic Medical Board of California, and as a community activist, inform the business practices at Calibueno an Oakland Equity Program Cannabis Company. Consumer safety and equity is of the utmost importance at Calibueno. We are making quality cannabis accessible to our diverse communities to heal our collective body and spirit.