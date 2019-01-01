 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sour Apple

Sour Apple

by Calibueno

Write a review
Calibueno Cannabis Flower Sour Apple

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Sour Apple by Calibueno

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sour Apple

Sour Apple

Expect to pucker up, because this strain will send your tastebuds a-tinglin’. Bright green in color with a distinct sour apple candy aroma, Sour Apple lives up to its name. You won’t get a sugar rush from this strain, however, but it may leave you stuck on the couch. This strain is good for after work or on a lazy afternoon. A cross between Sour Diesel and Cinderella 99, Sour Apple at its best is extremely potent and full-bodied. Try this strain if you’re looking to relax and ease stress.

About this brand

Calibueno Logo
Claudia’s passion for health and healing led her to open Calibueno. Her experience on the Osteopathic Medical Board of California, and as a community activist, inform the business practices at Calibueno an Oakland Equity Program Cannabis Company. Consumer safety and equity is of the utmost importance at Calibueno. We are making quality cannabis accessible to our diverse communities to heal our collective body and spirit.