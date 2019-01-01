13” Silicone Beaker Water Pipe by Eyce Molds
$69.69MSRP
About this product
Say goodbye to broken glass pieces with the Eyce Molds Silicone Beaker Water Pipe. Constructed from platinum-cured silicone, the 13.25” Eyce Beaker delivers smooth vapor production, futuristic functionality, and zero risk of breakage if dropped. Featuring a sleek, futuristic build that's available in a number of captivating color combinations, this flexible yet powerful pipe looks and feels like a functional revolution. Fully Equipped with a borosilicate downstem diffuser, glass bowl & ice catcher, the Eyce Beaker extracts immense flavor and effects from your dry herbs while cooling hits down to an amazing -3 degrees Celsius. A hidden air-tight container is located at the base of the water pipe, keeping your material fresh, accessible, and concealed. Durable, ergonomic, and mighty, the Eyce Beaker offers a more functional alternative to traditional glass water pipes. Get Connected: Compatible with herbs 🌿 Silicone Beaker Water Pipe by Eyce Molds Platinum-Cured Silicone Diffused Downstem 13.25” inches Tall Ice Catcher Impact-Resistant Large Secret Container Concealed Rolling Tray Magnetic Ring Lighter Holder 14mm Borosilicate Glass Bowl Stainless Steel Tool Included
