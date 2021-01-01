Alternate Vape CBD E-Liquid (15ml, 500mg CBD)
About this product
This all-natural CBD E-Liquid from Alternate Vape is the perfect way to refill your favorite oil vaporizer with high-quality CBD. Containing 500mg of CBD in total, the Alternate Vape E-Liquid is a 15ml bottle that will fill your 1ml tanks approximately 15 times. This delicious oil has a terpene-based flavor blend made from other plants and is available in Mint, Citrus, or Kush flavors, each containing 500mg CBD in total. The phytocannabinoids in each refill when using a standard 1ml / 1g cartridge will contain approximately 33.33mg of CBD (500mg/15 refills). Each flavor was carefully crafted to encompass natural flavors while fully utilizing the power of CBD. This CBD E-liquid is made with an MCT oil base (fractionated coconut oil), which MUST be vaped at a low voltage. Please check your vape pen manual or contact the manufacturer to confirm its voltage levels do not exceed 5V. Alternate Vape CBD E-Liquid does not contain THC and therefore smoking it will not result in any psychoactive or intoxicating effects. Fill your favorite low-voltage vape pen with all-natural Alternate Vape Oil today and start reaping the benefits of cannabis without the high! Get Connected: Alternate Vape CBD E-Liquid 💨 Compatible with Oil Vaporizers* All-Natural Hemp Ingredients Refill Your Own Vape Tanks 15ml Bottle, 500mg CBD No THC Whatsoever No VG or PG Fillers Natural Terpenes 3 Tasty Flavors Made in the USA Built-In Dropper Cap Approximately 15 Refills Tamper-Evident/Child-Resistant Cap 3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity & Potency
