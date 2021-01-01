Alternate Vape Pre-Filled CBD Cartridge (1ml, 250mg CBD)
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$24.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Alternate Vape is a brand of high-grade CBD oil that comes conveniently packaged in pre-filled cartridges to fit your favorite vaporizer batteries with ease. The simplest, all-natural way to enjoy your CBD oils, each 1ml vape cartridge is filled with a powerful 250mg of CBD, containing no additives or THC whatsoever. When you're finished your oil, simply dispose of the old cartridge and screw on a new one! Alternate Vape CBD Oil Cartridges are made of quality ceramic to ensure a flawless, reliable product. Ceramic cartridges offer the highest quality heating and are less likely to burn hemp oil as opposed to a wicked cartridge. These pre-filled CBD oil cartridges are each 510-threaded at the base, the universal thread size in the vaping industry, and made to fit most of our 510-thread vape batteries (because it is a 1ml tank size with a larger circumference, it will not fit most box-style batteries such as the Yocan Hive or KandyPens C-Box). If you don’t already own a vape battery, Alternate Vape also makes a convenient vaporizer kit found here, which includes a 510-threaded vaporizer pen and USB charger with your first CBD cartridge. Vaping your CBD oil offers the same health benefits of using sublingual oils or eating edibles. We find some people prefer vaping CBD because it’s easy, more efficient, way better tasting, and overall more relaxing than other methods. Speaking of better tasting, these pre-filled CBD cartridges are available in 3 amazing flavors including citrus, mint, or kush. Alternate Vape CBD oil contains 3 simple ingredients--CBD, terpenes and MCT (coconut) oil, explained in further detail below. Get Connected: Alternate Vape CBD 1ml Oil Cartridge (250mg) 3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity & Potency 510-Threaded Pre-Filled CBD Cartridge Fits Most 510-Thread Vape Batteries* All-Natural Hemp Ingredients Proudly Made in the USA No THC Whatsoever No VG or PG Fillers Natural Terpenes Disposable Tank 3 Tasty Flavors 1ml Cartridge 250mg CBD
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.