SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
$69.99MSRP
AirVape OM Vaporizer has the unique quality of being powerful enough to create delicious vapor from wax and oil concentrates but compact enough to fit on your key chain. Delivering calmness in the chaos, this elegant, stealthy, and high-performance wax vaporizer is one of the most discreet on the market. But despite it's slight stature, AirVape OM delivers smooth, flavor-rich, and potent vapor on-the-go. With a key chain connection, you can carry the AirVape OM with you wherever you travel, and the USB charger enables you to power up from almost anywhere. The AirVape OM vape features a high-grade dual quartz rod atomizer for vaping waxy oils efficiently and thoroughly. This keychain vaporizer conveniently features a 510-threaded connection for attaching oil cartridges. The AirVape OM vaporizer is one of the stealthiest, most satisfying, and dynamic concentrate vaporizers out there. Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Apollo AirVape OM Keychain Vaporizer Fits Standard Pre-Filled Cartridges 510-Threaded Vape Battery 🔋 Dual Quartz Atomizer Discreet Design Easy-to-Use Compact & Portable Magnetic Attachments Universal 510 Threading Oil Cartridge Compatible Stealthy Keychain Vaporizer
