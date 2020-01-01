About this product

Developed by Arizer, the newly re-designed Extreme Q Vaporizer is arguably the most affordable dual-function vaporizer available today offering flavorful vapor through your choice of balloon bags or whip attachment. The high-quality whip of the Arizer Extreme Q Vape cuts no corners in construction, allowing for a vaping experience rich with flavor while multiple fan speeds & precision temperature control give you full control over filling of the balloon bags. The "Q" in Extreme Q stands for quiet, and this bad boy is equipped with a fan that is 50% quieter and more energy efficient than its predecessor. The redesigned Arizer Extreme Q is sleeker, more compact, and now comes in an eye-catching midnight chrome finish. The Arizer Extreme Q offers its own unique take on balloon bag vaporization. A slow fan speed can be used with a higher temperature, allowing the Arizer Extreme Q to produce very thick, voluminous clouds. Those looking to extract more flavor from their dried materials, or simply to conserve herb, will appreciate the faster fan speeds of the Arizer Extreme Q vaporizer. When combined with lower temperatures, the Arizer Extreme Q allows for faster bag fills, while using less dry herb. Boasting a 100% pure and high grade ceramic heating element, Arizer Extreme Q has the power to extract intense flavor and effects from dry herb whenever you need to relax. Built to last, this reliable heating element will deliver thick, flavor-rich vapor every session for many years. The medical-grade ceramic is extra durable and resistant to extreme temperatures, ensuring that it won't add unwanted tastes or odors to your vapor when exposed to high heat. Nor will it cause combustion, ensuring that dry herb is efficiently vaporized beneath the point at which your plant matter burns. This premium desktop vaporizer boasts all of the functionality of a higher end device at more than half the price of the competition. The high quality components of the Arizer Extreme Q Vaporizer include a revolutionary Cyclone Bowl, which stands vertically, allowing the air to be distributed evenly and efficiently for full flavor and potency. This design, unique to the Arizer Extreme Q, limits the amount of stirring during sessions while also extracting more flavor as the air passes over the herb. The whip is made of medical grade tubing and comes in a universal size which can be easily replaced. The Arizer Extreme Q whip features an innovative design that can spin within the top of the Cyclone Bowl Piece, allowing you to pass around the whip without worrying about tangling the tubing or knocking over the unit. The mouthpiece on the whip attachment is also made of high quality glass, making it cool to the mouth and flavor neutral. With advanced heat settings, fan speeds, a customizable display, powerful ceramic heating element, and remote controls, Extreme Q is one of the most dynamic and powerful tabletop vapes available. If you're looking for a desktop vaporizer that gives you the ability to draw vapor through a whip attachment or balloon bag that won't cost you a fortune, there's no better option than the Arizer Extreme Q. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Arizer Extreme Q Desktop Vaporizer Dual Function - Balloon Bag or Whip Precise Temperature Control Triple Heat Sensors Newest Version Remote Control Lifetime Warranty Clear View LCD Screen Midnight Chrome Finish Ceramic Heating Element New Quieter Fan Function Multiple Fan Speed Settings Box Includes: 1 x Arizer Extreme Q Unit 2 x Glass Cyclone Bowls 1 x 3 Foot Whip (tubing) 1 x Remote Control 1 x Owners Manual 1 x Elbow Adapter 1 x Glass Stirring Tool 2 x Glass Whip Mouthpieces 1 x Glass Aromatherapy Dish 1 x Aromatic Botanicals Sample 1 x Screen Pack (1 flat / 1 dome) 1 x Screen Pack (1 flat / 1 dome) 1 x All-Glass Mini Whip (for balloons) 2 x Balloons Bags w. Glass Balloon Mouthpieces & O-Rings