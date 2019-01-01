About this product
The Atmos Boss represents the next generation of pen-style vaporizers. Unlike many other pen-style units that require the user hold down the button and potentially burn the herbs, the Boss maintains a consistent heating temperature to ensure your herbs are never burned - only vaporized. It features a high grade stainless steel heating chamber that is made for dry herbs and can reach vaporizing temperatures within a minute. The Boss is very easy to operate and provides for a fantastic portable vaporizing experience. Simply fill the unit with your favorite herbs, set the desired heating temperature, then begin inhaling to start enjoying the vapor. Get Connected: Compatible with herbs 🌿 & wax 🍯 High-Grade Steel Herb Chamber Sleek and Discreet Rapid Heating Easy-to-use Thorough Vaporization
