When you combine the superfood powers of an avocado with the high quality glass making skills of Empire Glassworks, you get this super righteous Avocadope Mini Rig. Made of high quality glass that features three individually handmade avocados with unmelted green frit for realistic texture, this limited edition work of art is a unique piece guaranteed to impress your friends. Get Connected: Compatible with wax 🍯 Individually Handcrafted Art Piece - Limited Quantity and Availability Proudly handmade in Placentia, California. Custom blended exclusive borosilicate colors Three individually made avocados Fixed three-hole downstem 14.5mm female joint
