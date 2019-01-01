About this product
The Blazer Big Shot Torch offers a safe, seamless, and efficient dabbing experience with state-of-the-art engineering and an easy-to-use, portable design. Featuring a high grade Piezo crystal ignition, this anti-flare butane torch lights up instantly, maintaining a clean and reliable flame that can be toggled with precision using the flame height adjuster. A brass nozzle keeps the flame steady no matter what. You can turn the Big Shot torch upside down without worrying about flame blow-out. Enjoy 35 minutes of continuous torching at up to 2500F. The compact yet mighty big shot dab torch lives up to its name with a powerfully versatile dabbing experience. Get Connected: Precision Flame Adjuster Piezo Crystal Igniter Rapid Ignition Portable Design Brass Flame Nozzle Detachable Base 35 Minutes of Continuous Burn time 2500F Maximum Heat
