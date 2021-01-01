Bluebird Botanicals Hemp Classic 6x (1oz, 1500mg CBD)
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$109.95MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
There are a few different reasons why people choose Bluebird Botanicals Hemp Classic 6x CBD oil. There are those who think it's worth starting with a strong supplement to find their “CBD sweet spot” and want to truly experience the effects of CBD oil to see if it works. Other people already know they need to meet major health & wellness goals and need a potent product. Then there are more experienced users who just want something stronger with smaller serving sizes. No matter what type of CBD user you are, this super-strong tincture has you covered. This 1oz bottle of Bluebird Botanicals Hemp Classic 6x contains a total of 1500mg CBD, which equates to about 60 recommended servings. Bluebird Botanicals keeps their Hemp Classic 6x formula simple yet effective by using a blend of high-quality Hemp Extract and Organic Virgin Hemp Seed Oil. If you didn't notice, Bluebird left out the flavoring to their cannabidiol oil which is better for users who worry more about the efficacy rather than the taste. In just 15 drops, Hemp Classic 6x gets you 25mg cannabidiol while other supplements can take 90+ drops to get that same amount of CBD! Try Bluebird Botanicals Hemp Classic 6x CBD oil today and experience the difference for yourself.
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.