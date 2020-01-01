7mm Glow Glass Beaker Bong
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This Triple Recycler Bong was built for refined diffusion and eye-catching style, equipped with three separate floating recycler chambers located above a half fab egg base. The base houses a color-accented inline perc that uses slits in the glass to diffuse your smoke through water and provide epic filtration right from the start. As you continue to inhale, your smoke will travel through 3 snaking recycler arms on its path upwards, extending the airpath and allowing maximum time for cooling. Another set of 3 snaking recycler arms work in harmony to guide excess water from the recycler chambers back into the fab egg base while the bent neck works as an effective splash guard to prevent water from reaching the mouthpiece. All 6 recycler arms paired with the matching aesthetic of the reinforced downstream create an appealing illusion like no other water pipe on the market. The movement of your smoke between all three sections of the CaliConnected Triple Recycler Bong results in ultra smooth hits every draw. Each of these thick glass bongs are made from clear borosilicate glass so you never miss any of the action and include a 14mm glass bowl piece for your dry herbs. This scientific glass recycler is finished in your choice of color accents around the base, flared mouthpiece, reinforced downstem, and the 14mm funnel bowl piece. While similarly designed water pipes can be outrageously expensive, we’ve kept the Triple Fab Egg Recycler Bong at an affordable price that fits within any stoner’s budget! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 CaliConnected Triple Recycler Bong Highest Quality Borosilicate Glass 3 Floating Recycler Chambers 6 Snaking Recycler Arms Bent Neck Mouthpiece Reinforced 90° Joint Inline Percolator 10” inches Tall Flared Base Bent Neck Thick Glass Fab Egg Body Fixed Downstem Extreme Filtration 14mm Female Joint 14mm Funnel Bowl Piece Choice of Colored Accents Clear Scientific Glass Bong
Be the first to review this product.