MCrc 1st Commandment T-Shirt with Bookmark Hangtag
by MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
No stores nearby
The iconic ringer t-shirt is back in action stamped with the CaliConnected weed leaf logo across the chest. Once the tee of choice for the rock-n-rollers of the 1950’s & 60’s, this modernized, lightweight and semi-fitted version is now ready for our 21st century counterculture rebels. Made of 100% pre-shrunk ring-spun cotton, the CaliConnected Ringer Tee Shirt features contrast color binding at the neck & sleeves and a double-needle stitched bottom hem. Get Connected: CaliConnected Heather Gray Ringer Tee Shirt Contrast Color Binding on Neck & Sleeves Double-Needle Stitched Bottom Hem Runs True to Size Unisex Sizes Semi-Fitted Design Modernized Ringer T-Shirt Lightweight & Comfortable CaliConnected Weed Leaf Decal Made in the USA ** Most apparel products are printed on-demand and may result in slower than usual shipping speeds. Not eligible for express shipping
Be the first to review this product.