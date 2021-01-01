CBDfx Lemonade Chill Shot (20mg CBD)
About this product
Grab a CBDfx Lemonade Chill Shot and enjoy a calm & relaxed focus unlike any other. Energy drinks that are highly caffeinated can leave you feeling jittery and sometimes even less focused, but this ready-to-drink lemonade beverage was made to promote relaxation for a more calming focus. The CBDfx Lemonade Chill Shot contains 20mg of a full-spectrum CBD oil that comes from all-natural industrial hemp, and a great-tasting lemonade flavor makes this a tasty and delicious way to enjoy the benefits of CBD. Not only does the CBDfx Lemonade Chill Shot taste good, but this supplement drink is a natural source of vitamins & minerals that support focus, providing an ample amount of cannabinoids & terpenes in each shot. The Lemonade Chill Shot contains 200mg of L-Theanine, a powerful amino acid that works to improve your body’s natural defense systems. Multiple research studies support the idea that L-Theanine can reduce anxiety while lowering the body’s cortisol levels, a hormone that's released during times of stress.
About this brand
