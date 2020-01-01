Royale G
Grab an officially licensed Cheech & Chong Grinder from the boys at Famous Brandz! The ‘Up In Smoke’ Grinder is made from high quality aluminum and features diamond shaped teeth within the top compartment designed for shredding up your dry herbs into the perfect smoking consistency. The 4-part design includes a middle storage chamber that catches your ground herbs as you twist the two plates at the top together. The mesh screen attached to the bottom of this middle chamber allows excess pollen/kief to collect within the final compartment while an included scraper tool lets you enjoy this potent treat whenever you see fit! A magnetic top lid provides you with peace of mind during your travels and an ergonomic grip allows for hassle-free grinding every use. Cheech & Chong's Up In Smoke 4-Piece Grinder is available in your choice between 4 bright colors, each one topped with a 40th anniversary ‘Up In Smoke’ movie decal. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Cheech & Chong's Up In Smoke Grinder Anodized Aluminum Construction Razor Sharp Grinding Teeth Built-In Pollen Screen Kief Compartment Magnetic Top Lid Ergonomic Grip 4-Part Design 2” inches Tall 2” inches Wide Pollen Catcher Base Included Scraper Tool Variety of Bright Colors Diamond Shaped Teeth Compact & Travel-Friendly Up In Smoke Movie Decal on Lid Officially Licensed Cheech & Chong Product
