Bubbler
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$162.00
Pickup 24.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Famous Brandz has teamed up with Cheech & Chong to create the 40th anniversary collection of ‘Up in Smoke’ glassware. Every piece is officially licensed by the duo and is hand blown using thick borosilicate glass that was built to last. Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke Bubbler features a hammer style design that pairs optimal functionality with unrivaled styling. A fixed downstem with cross-cut slits at the base offer efficient diffusion & water filtration of each rip while a deep flower bowl offers hearty packs of your dry herbs at home or on-the-go. The ergonomic design allows this Famous Brandz bubbler to stand upright on its own and a unique hourglass shaped neck makes for a comfortable grip while smoking. This hammer bubbler is finished in your choice of two dope colors with Cheech & Chong’s ‘Up in Smoke’ movie decal on the side. Whether you're a dedicated fan or just in the market for a new hand pipe, this Famous Brandz Bubbler has you covered! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke Bubbler High Quality Borosilicate Glass Fixed Cross-Cut Downstem Hammer-Style Body 6” inch Length Deep Bowl Thick Glass Choice of Color Left-Side Air Carb Free Standing Design Ergonomic & Modern Styling Officially Licensed Bubbler Pipe Colored ‘Up in Smoke’ Movie Decal Famous Brandz x Cheech & Chong Collab
Be the first to review this product.