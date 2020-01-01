7mm Glow Glass Beaker Bong
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
$89.99MSRP
This 13” inch tall Classic Straight Tube Bong will be a staple amongst your glass collection. An always reliable design made from 5mm thick borosilicate glass, the Diamond Glass Classic Straight Tube features a 5” inch removable diffuser downstem that filters each hit through water at the base of the bong using slits at the end of the glass. The diffuser downstem is fashioned with a 14mm female joint that holds an included 14mm male bowl piece for your dry herbs. The bowl piece features worked glass marbles for added grip while the removable downstem makes this water pipe super easy to clean. Just above the water filtration action happening within the base, Diamond Glass equipped their 13” Classic Straight Tube Bong with a deep triple pinched glass ice catcher for stacking up cubes as far as the eye can see! Well, you can stack them as high as the flared mouthpiece at least. Enjoy icy cold rips while the simplistic design makes it easier than ever to empty out water and replace ice cubes as they melt. This scientific glass water pipe is available in your choice of black or white matching colored accents on the mouthpiece and flared base, finished with a Diamond Glass decal on the front of the clear glass body. Whether your in need of a new bong or just want to add a time-tested design to your collection, the Diamond Glass 13” Classic Straight Tube Bong is a no-brainer! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Diamond Glass Classic Straight Tube Bong Premium Borosilicate Glass Triple Pinched Ice Catcher 6-Slit Diffuser Downstem Colored Glass Accents Flared Mouthpiece 5mm Thickness 13” inches Tall Clear Glass 45° Joint Deep Bowl Flared Base Easy to Clean Classic Design 14mm Female Joint 14mm Male Bowl Piece Gold Diamond Glass Decal 5” inch Removable Downstem Thick Scientific Glass Water Pipe Proudly Made in the USA [California]
