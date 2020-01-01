 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Bubblers
  5. Diamond Glass “Gavel Hammer” Upright Bubbler

Diamond Glass “Gavel Hammer” Upright Bubbler

by CaliConnected Online Headshop

Write a review
CaliConnected Online Headshop Smoking Bubblers Diamond Glass “Gavel Hammer” Upright Bubbler
CaliConnected Online Headshop Smoking Bubblers Diamond Glass “Gavel Hammer” Upright Bubbler
CaliConnected Online Headshop Smoking Bubblers Diamond Glass “Gavel Hammer” Upright Bubbler
CaliConnected Online Headshop Smoking Bubblers Diamond Glass “Gavel Hammer” Upright Bubbler
CaliConnected Online Headshop Smoking Bubblers Diamond Glass “Gavel Hammer” Upright Bubbler

$94.99MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This upright bubbler from Diamond Glass features a compact & travel-friendly build with powerful percolation that makes it a perfect all-around water pipe. The Diamond Glass Gavel Hammer Bubbler has a cone shaped body that houses a fixed downstem with a showerhead percolator at the base for super effective water filtration. This bubbler pipe includes a 14mm male bowl piece for your dry herbs and comes decked out with gold Diamond Glass decals on the body & angled neck. The Gavel Hammer Bubbler comes in your choice of clear, slyme green, or jade colored glass accents on the flared mouthpiece, 14mm female joint, bowl piece handle & showerhead perc. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Diamond Glass Gavel Hammer Bubbler Premium Borosilicate Glass Showerhead Percolator Upright Bubbler Design Colored Glass Accents Flared Mouthpiece Fixed Downstem 6.5” inches Tall Cone Body 90° Joint Thick Glass Sturdy 3” Base 14mm Female Joint 14mm Male Bowl Piece Gold Diamond Glass Decals Thick Scientific Glass Bubbler American Made Glass [California]

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CaliConnected Online Headshop Logo
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.