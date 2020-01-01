Pet Shampoo - 20mg
by purehempshop
Ruff Ruff Pass your best friend his very own blunt! Made from all-natural hemp, the Dooby’s Blunt shaped Dog Toy is durable, eco-friendly, and a ton of fun to toss around with your pup. Hemp is known for its strong natural fibers and antibacterial properties, so you can rest assured this toy will outlast others. Shaped like a rolled tobacco blunt, this funny dog toy is the perfect gift for stoners & dog lovers. All seams are folded twice then stitched, perfect for rough chewers and dogs that like to play tug-of-war. The Dooby’s Blunt Dog Toy also includes a premium duck squeaker inside, perfect for grabbing the attention of even the hardest-to-please pups! Get Connected: Compatible with Dogs 🐶 Dooby’s Hemp Blunt Dog Toy Premium Duck Squeaker Inside Made from All-Natural Hemp Antibacterial Pet Toy Safe, Fun & Eco-Friendly Great Gift Idea for Stoners Perfect for Rough Chewers! Measures 2.5” Wide x 10” inches in Length *** CAUTION: Always supervise your pet when playing with this toy. Not made for children. Remove dog toy from play if any parts become loose, damaged, or detached.
