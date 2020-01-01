Pet Shampoo - 20mg
by purehempshop
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$14.99MSRP
The Weed Leaf Emoji Dog Toy will quickly become your dog’s best friend and have your guests bursting with laughter. Made of all-natural organic hemp, this stoner dog toy has natural antibacterial & antimicrobial materials and includes a premium duck squeaker on the inside. The Weed Leaf Emoji Dog Toy is perfect for dog of all sizes, measuring 6.5” x 6.5” inches and triple stitched to guarantee durability. This marijuana inspired dog toy is the perfect gift for smokers & dog lovers alike! Get Connected: Compatible with Dogs 🐶 Weed Leaf Emoji Dog Toy Made from All-Natural Hemp Premium Duck Squeaker Inside Antibacterial & Antimicrobial Pet Toy Great Gift Idea for Stoners Safe, Fun & Eco-Friendly Triple Stitched Fabric Measures 6.5” x 6.5” inches *** CAUTION: Always supervise your pet when playing with this toy. Not made for children. Remove dog toy from play if any parts become loose, damaged, or detached.
Be the first to review this product.