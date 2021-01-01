Dopezilla 10” Banshee Dab Rig
The Dopezilla Banshee Rig features a truly show-stopping design that’s like no other dab rig we carry. The latest addition to Dopezilla’s new Monster Edition water pipes collection, the Banshee Straight Tube Rig gets its name from a female spirit known in Irish folklore for signaling the death of a family member with a painfully shrieking wail. Banshees possess the power to experience premonitions and are often depicted as a shapeshifting disembodied spirit. The unique shape of the Banshee water pipe makes this a fitting name for this scientific glass oil rig. The Banshee is available with your choice of colored glass accents on the mouthpiece and flared base, complete with a black & gold Dopezilla decal on the main chamber and color matching Banshee decal just above. The Dopezilla Banshee Dab Rig stands 10” inches tall and is handcrafted from 5mm thick borosilicate glass. The creative design is highlighted by a straight tube body that closely resembles the letter “Y” because it spits at the top in two directions. The split consists of the angled neck which works as a natural splashguard to prevent unwanted water from reaching your mouth, and the 14mm female joint that holds the included 14mm quartz banger. The 45-degree angled joint transports your dabs inside the fixed downstem and into the base where a gorgeous matrix percolator diffuses your vapor through water for smoother hits. The matrix perc is shaped like a drum and uses angled slits in the glass to ensure maximum water filtration as you inhale. Enjoy dabs so smooth you’ll be shrieking for more with the Dopezilla Banshee Dab Rig today! Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Dopezilla 10” Banshee Dab Rig Premium Borosilicate Glass Clear Straight Tube Body Colored Glass Accents Matrix Percolator 10” inches Tall Angled Neck Unique Shape 45° Joint Angle 5mm Thick Glass 14mm Female Joint 14mm 45° Quartz Banger Thick Scientific Glass Oil Rig
