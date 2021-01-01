Dopezilla 16” Hydra Double Tree Perc Bong
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$59.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
All Hail Hydra! Named appropriately after the gigantic, serpentine water monster with multiple heads seen in Greek & Roman mythology, the 16” Hydra Bong is part of Dopezilla's new Monster Edition water pipes collection and is a sure bet to provide monstrous rips! The Dopezilla Hydra stands 16” inches tall and features a clear straight tube body with your choice of colored glass accents. A removable diffuser downstem begins the water filtration process in the base and sends your smoke upwards into the double-stacked middle chambers. Both of these chambers house their own glass tree percolator with multiple arms for unrivaled diffusion power. As if this triple moisture-conditioning process weren’t enough to provide smooth hits, the Hydra Bong is equipped with a built-in ice catcher inside the neck for filling the top of the straight tube with ice! The Dopezilla Hydra Straight Tube Bong is also available in a more compact 13” inches tall with a single tree percolator sold here. Each version is made with 5mm thick borosilicate glass and feature a black & gold Dopezilla decal on the neck with a color matching Hydra decal just above. The Hydra Water Pipe arrives safely packed within a custom collectors box and includes a thick glass 14mm bowl slide for your dry herbs. This 14mm male bowl piece matches your choice of colored accents on the bong and features a built-in handle for easily removing the bowl each hit. Blow out fatally venomous clouds just like the mythical Hydra Monster today with the Dopezilla 16” Hydra Bong! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Dopezilla 16” Hydra Water Pipe Premium Borosilicate Glass Clear Straight Tube Body Colored Glass Accents Two Tree Percolators Built-in Ice Catcher 16” inches Tall 5mm Thick Glass Diffuser Downstem 14mm Female Joint 14mm Male Bowl Piece Smaller 13” Hydra Sold Here
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.