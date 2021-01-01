Dopezilla 8” Chimera Beaker Bong
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$34.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The Chimera 8” Beaker Bong is part of Dopezilla’s new Monster Edition water pipes collection and prepared to leave you breathing fire! The Chimera Bong gets its name from the fire-breathing, three-headed monster seen in Greek Mythology, which was said to have a lion's head, a goat's body, and a serpent's tail. The Dopezilla Chimera features an easy-to-clean beaker base design with your choice of colored glass accents on the mouthpiece and included bowl piece. This thick glass water pipe is equipped with a removable diffuser downstem that filters your smoke through water inside the voluminous 4.5” inch diameter beaker base. Topping things off, a donut-style ice catcher allows you to fill the neck with ice cubes for cooler hits! The Dopezilla Chimera Bong is made from 5mm thick borosilicate glass and measures 8” inches tall. Alternatively, this water pipe also comes in a taller 12” inch version sold here. The Chimera Bong arrives safely packaged within a custom collectors box and includes a thick glass 14mm bowl slide for your dry herbs. This 14mm male bowl piece matches your choice of colored accents on the bong and features a built-in handle for easily removing the bowl each hit. The Chimera Water Pipe is complete with a black & gold Dopezilla decal on the neck and a color matching Chimera decal just above. Enjoy smooth, monster-like rips with the Dopezilla 8” Chimera Beaker Bong today! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Dopezilla 8” Chimera Water Pipe Premium Borosilicate Glass Donut-Style Ice Catcher Colored Glass Accents Diffuser Downstem 8” inches Tall Easy to Clean 5mm Thick Glass 4.5” Diameter Base 14mm Female Joint 14mm Male Bowl Piece Clear Beaker Base Body Taller 12” Chimera Sold Here
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.