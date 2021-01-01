Dopezilla 9” Basilisk Dab Rig
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$69.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The Basilisk Rig will provide dabs so smooth, they’ll go down in hiss-tory! Part of Dopezilla’s new Monster Edition water pipes collection, the Basilisk Dab Rig gets its name from a mythical snake-like reptile well-known in European fables and legends. This infamous creature was reputed to be the Serpent King and could cause death with just a single glance. Likewise, the Basilisk Dab Rig from Dopezilla was designed to get you ripped with just a single dab! This unique scientific glass oil rig is in a league of its own in terms of design, featuring a beaker-like body that houses a stunning matrix percolator at the base. The matrix perc is shaped like a drum and uses angled slits in the glass to ensure maximum water filtration as you inhale. The Dopezilla Basilisk Dab Rig measures 9” inches tall and is handcrafted from 5mm thick borosilicate glass. Your choice of colored glass accents on the mouthpiece and flared base really set this piece apart, complete with a black & gold Dopezilla decal on the main chamber and a color matching Basilisk decal just above. The angled mouthpiece keeps your face away from the included 14mm quartz banger while loading your concentrates, and doubles as a splash-guard to prevent unwanted water from reaching your mouth. The Basilisk Rig is completely travel-ready with no removable parts, including the fixed downstem and flushmount 14mm female joint that sits inside the body of the glass for added stability. If you’re searching for a reliable yet nefarious oil rig to add to your glass collection, look no further than the Basilisk Dab Rig from Dopezilla! Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Dopezilla 9” Basilisk Dab Rig Premium Borosilicate Glass Colored Glass Accents Clear Beaker Body 5mm Thick Glass Matrix Percolator 9” inches Tall Angled Neck Unique Shape Stemless Design 14mm Female Joint 14mm Quartz Banger Fixed Flushmount Joint Compact & Travel-Friendly Thick Scientific Glass Oil Rig
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.